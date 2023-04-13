Baxter Bros Inc. Acquires 118 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 2.1% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 488.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $5.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $367.57. 1,158,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811,867. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $350.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.16.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 649,189 shares of company stock worth $240,317,705 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

