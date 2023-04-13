Baxter Bros Inc. Decreases Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Baxter Bros Inc. lowered its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 108.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 51.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.4 %

CNI traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.25. 533,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,901. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $131.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.99 and a 200 day moving average of $118.61. The firm has a market cap of $81.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.94.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.