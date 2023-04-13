Baxter Bros Inc. Raises Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 68.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,505 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $451,711,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 123.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,183,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,682 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 152.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,500,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 479.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,390,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,483 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,062,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,677,742. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $142.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.87.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

