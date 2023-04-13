Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 177 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Baxter Bros Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $490.82. 271,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,735. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $476.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $498.95. The stock has a market cap of $124.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.47 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

