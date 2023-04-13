Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 888 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,914 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Adobe by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $7.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $376.95. 991,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,933,563. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $451.15. The company has a market capitalization of $172.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $361.14 and its 200-day moving average is $337.62.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,747 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,979 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

