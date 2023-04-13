Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 900 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 1.1% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,278,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS traded up $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $331.83. The company had a trading volume of 720,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,438. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.62. The company has a market cap of $110.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.11 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Stories

