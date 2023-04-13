BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Shares Down 4.3%

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6 – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €37.80 ($41.09) and last traded at €38.00 ($41.30). 41,991 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 26,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at €39.70 ($43.15).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of €41.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of €42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.80.

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in Germany and internationally. The company's Renewable Energies segment plans, manages, and constructs wind farms and solar park. It is also involved in the power production activities. Its Energy segment supplies heating oil, fuels, and lubricants, as well as wood pellets and heating solutions.

