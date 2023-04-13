Bell Bank Acquires 247 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bell Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VGT opened at $374.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $398.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.