Bell Bank Has $236,000 Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Bell Bank trimmed its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 85.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 982.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DFS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.60.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DFS opened at $99.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $121.17.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

