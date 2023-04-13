Bell Bank Has $721,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Bell Bank lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,960,000. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $224.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.92 and a 200-day moving average of $223.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.88 and a 52-week high of $251.79.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

