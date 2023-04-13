Bell Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Bell Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VBK opened at $213.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.98. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $245.20.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

