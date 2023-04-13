Bell Bank Makes New $328,000 Investment in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Bell Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.96. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $18.79.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

