Bend DAO (BEND) Trading Down 6.2% This Week

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Bend DAO token can now be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $122.26 million and $875,001.57 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bend DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bend DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

