Bend DAO Price Hits $0.0118 on Top Exchanges (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bend DAO has a market cap of $118.21 million and approximately $850,990.28 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO was first traded on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

