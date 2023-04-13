Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 820 ($10.15) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.81% from the company’s previous close.
Kenmare Resources Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of LON KMR traded down GBX 17.50 ($0.22) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 474.50 ($5.88). The stock had a trading volume of 121,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,420. The firm has a market cap of £449.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.45. Kenmare Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 370.80 ($4.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 533 ($6.60). The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 475.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 444.95.
Kenmare Resources Company Profile
