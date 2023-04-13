Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 820 ($10.15) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.81% from the company’s previous close.

Kenmare Resources Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of LON KMR traded down GBX 17.50 ($0.22) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 474.50 ($5.88). The stock had a trading volume of 121,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,420. The firm has a market cap of £449.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.45. Kenmare Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 370.80 ($4.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 533 ($6.60). The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 475.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 444.95.

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

