BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 322.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,554,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $286,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,530 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,877,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,337,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $181,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.11.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $80.88. 1,188,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,080,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

