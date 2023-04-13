BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,562,551,000 after buying an additional 1,035,303 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 41.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,875,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,696,000 after buying an additional 849,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,200,330,000 after acquiring an additional 816,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,151,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,538,000 after acquiring an additional 645,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $97.60. The stock had a trading volume of 895,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,665. The stock has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

