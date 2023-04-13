BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $5.53 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,965 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $7,962,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $227,839,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $190,270,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7,806.6% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.74.

SBUX stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.39. The stock had a trading volume of 894,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,897,402. The firm has a market cap of $122.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.09. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

