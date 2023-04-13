BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,103 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Chubb by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,755,000 after acquiring an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Chubb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,001,000 after acquiring an additional 103,984 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,856,000 after acquiring an additional 64,887 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Chubb by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,000,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,845,000 after acquiring an additional 68,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,214,000 after acquiring an additional 53,639 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $198.99. 286,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.77. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

