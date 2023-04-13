BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,724 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.16. The stock had a trading volume of 190,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,238. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $141.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.09.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.74.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

