BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $16,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $67.12. 110,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,951. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.72 and its 200 day moving average is $67.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $76.95.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

