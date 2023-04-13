BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 397 Shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF makes up about 1.1% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned 3.82% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $10,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Stock Performance

DEF stock remained flat at $67.52 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.36. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.14 and a fifty-two week high of $72.99.

About Invesco Defensive Equity ETF

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

