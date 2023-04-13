BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $65.81. 43,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

