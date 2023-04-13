BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HGU) Stock Price Up 2%

BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HGU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.45 and last traded at C$18.08. Approximately 335,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 288,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.73.

BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.58.

