Bickling Financial Services Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,896 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II makes up 1.4% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at about $665,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 180,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 40,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 353.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 181,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 141,189 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSTZ traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.48. 21,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,395. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $28.23.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1613 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.07%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.