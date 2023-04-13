Bickling Financial Services Inc. Has $953,000 Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 884,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,753,000 after purchasing an additional 253,813 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,166,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 57.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 263,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 96,395 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 399,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 95,940 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,033,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

BATS CALF traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.70. 347,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average of $37.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

