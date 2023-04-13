Bickling Financial Services Inc. Purchases 372 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 170.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MAIN traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.49. 68,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,357. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.30. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.58 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 64.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 83.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Main Street Capital news, Director John Earl Jackson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.20 per share, with a total value of $117,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,266.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 5,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $232,518.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,165.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Earl Jackson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.20 per share, with a total value of $117,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,266.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,694 shares of company stock valued at $619,006 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.