Bickling Financial Services Inc. Sells 3,673 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 2.1% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of FTCS stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $73.67. The stock had a trading volume of 65,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,762. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $79.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

