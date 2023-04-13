Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,150 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DZ Bank lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $268.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,228,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,832,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.73 billion, a PE ratio of 152.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $280.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.76 and a 200 day moving average of $183.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

