BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.72

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.72 and traded as high as $1.06. BioLineRx shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 792,887 shares trading hands.

BLRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLineRx in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLRX. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 195.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30,551 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 49.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 22,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 71,134 shares in the last quarter. 18.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its pipeline includes Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is used for stem-cell mobilization, solid tumors, and acute myeloid lukemia; and AGI-134, which is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

