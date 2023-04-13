BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.72

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.72 and traded as high as $1.06. BioLineRx shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 792,887 shares trading hands.
BLRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLineRx in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.88.
BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its pipeline includes Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is used for stem-cell mobilization, solid tumors, and acute myeloid lukemia; and AGI-134, which is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.
