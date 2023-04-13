Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Biomea Fusion in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh expects that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biomea Fusion’s current full-year earnings is ($3.17) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biomea Fusion’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.23) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.69 EPS.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

BMEA has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 7th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $25.02 on Thursday. Biomea Fusion has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $36.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 553.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 718.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bihua Chen bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,570,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,126,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.