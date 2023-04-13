Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,780 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for about 1.8% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $27,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.04. 1,412,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,940,745. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $71.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.04 and a 200 day moving average of $64.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

