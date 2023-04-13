Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.92 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,186,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,621. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.