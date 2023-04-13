Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.1% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.30. 552,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.14. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $67.52 and a twelve month high of $117.25.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

