Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,739 shares during the period. Kroger makes up approximately 2.2% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Kroger worth $34,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.77. 1,865,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,397,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.93. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $59.13.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,505 shares of company stock worth $7,332,497 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

