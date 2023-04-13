Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $2.76 on Thursday, hitting $377.67. 1,009,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,842,990. The company has a market capitalization of $281.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $413.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $369.80 and its 200 day moving average is $359.95.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

