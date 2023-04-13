Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 248.7% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $287.37. The company had a trading volume of 139,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,107. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.88 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $63.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $282.75 and its 200 day moving average is $285.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.45.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.