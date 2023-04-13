Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,152 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,390,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,357,000 after buying an additional 2,361,565 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,148,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,613,000 after buying an additional 1,363,221 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,368,000 after buying an additional 699,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,617,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,595,000 after buying an additional 147,772 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,534,681 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

