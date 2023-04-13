Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of 3M by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 20,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of 3M by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,600. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.69. The company has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 52 week low of $100.16 and a 52 week high of $154.66.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.69.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also

