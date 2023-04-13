Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $30,144.17 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $583.13 billion and approximately $19.11 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $30,144.17 on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.54 or 0.00426414 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00119054 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00028195 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000541 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,344,731 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.
