BitShares Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.03 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $34.28 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,916,080 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

