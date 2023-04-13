Block (NYSE:SQ) Cut to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $90.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Block from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush raised shares of Block from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Block currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.58.

Shares of SQ opened at $62.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.68. Block has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $127.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.04 and a beta of 2.35.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $2,080,599.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 413,160 shares in the company, valued at $27,937,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $2,080,599.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 413,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,937,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,111 shares of company stock worth $22,980,775. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 3.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 1.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

