Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Bought by Otter Creek Advisors LLC

Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 574,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,113 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital makes up about 4.0% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4,251.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Blue Owl Capital stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,105,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,187. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $14.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $395.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,733.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.32.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

