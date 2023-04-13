BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Stock Price Up 4.4%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.69 and last traded at $20.55. Approximately 2,122,246 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,471,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.20.

Institutional Trading of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN in the second quarter worth $65,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN in the first quarter worth $29,000.

