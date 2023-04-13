BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DSM)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DSM opened at $6.01 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 125,040.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

