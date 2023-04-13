BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Price Performance

Shares of LEO stock opened at $6.44 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $7.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

