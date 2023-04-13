Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $3,000.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Argus from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.77% from the stock’s current price.

BKNG has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,696.12.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,547.25 on Thursday. Booking has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,677.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,512.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2,167.47. The firm has a market cap of $95.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 127.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,998 shares of company stock worth $7,046,550. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,825,652,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after acquiring an additional 112,831 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.