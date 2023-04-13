Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.99

Bowleven plc (LON:BLVN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.99 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01). Bowleven shares last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.01), with a volume of 435,272 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Bowleven in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Bowleven Stock Down 16.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.82 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The company has a market cap of £3.37 million, a P/E ratio of -100.40, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.98.

About Bowleven

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. It holds a 25% interest in the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

