BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Shares Down 4.2%

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$30.00 and last traded at C$30.00. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 383 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.30.

BQE Water Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$30.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.04.

About BQE Water

(Get Rating)

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment services to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BQE Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BQE Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.