BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) PT Raised to $27.00 at SVB Securities

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at SVB Securities from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. SVB Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 77.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $15.18 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $672,050.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,372,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,113,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $672,050.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 601,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,502,170 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 398,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 110,107 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 230.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,585,000 after acquiring an additional 953,500 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $899,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1,501.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.